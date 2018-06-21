Joel Embiid Rips Deandre Ayton Comparison, Draymond Green Weighs in on Twitter

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid isn’t a fan of particular draft comparisons.

After the Phoenix Suns selected University of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, Embiid weighed in on social media about the prospect’s defensive ability or lack thereof:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green approved of Embiid’s Twitter game:

While Ayton impressed in his one collegiate season at Arizona by averaging 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, there were some questions about his defensive ability entering the draft. Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman provided a scouting report for Ayton, noting "he’ll need to improve in rim protection in the pros" and questioning Ayton's instincts on the defensive end.

If Ayton does struggle on the defensive side during his NBA career, Embiid will surely be there to remind everyone on Twitter.