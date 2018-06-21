LeBron James Odds: Lakers Heavy Betting Favorites to Land Star in FA; Cavs 2nd

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are suddenly heavy betting favorites to sign LeBron James this summer.

According to updated odds relayed by Bovada (via OddsShark) on Thursday, the Lakers are now -325 (bet $325 to win $100) to land James.

Nine days ago, BetOnline.ag (via OddsShark) had the Lakers as the favorites with even odds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are listed as the second choice at +325 (bet $100 to win $325), while the Houston Rockets are third at +750.

James has until June 29 to make a decision on his $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season. If he declines it, as expected, he will become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Naturally, James has not commented on his potential trip to the open market.

However, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith (h/t ClutchFans) said earlier this week that he spoke to sources who said Rockets point guard Chris Paul—one of James' close friends—has indicated LeBron isn't interested in Houston and would prefer to sign with the Lakers.

"Chris Paul is telling folks LeBron ain't trying to come to Houston, he wants to be in L.A.," Smith said.



As for the Cavaliers, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon reported James and the club "have been in contact over the phone and in person, though there has been no meeting with James present, nor has there been any real dialogue as far as James' future is concerned."