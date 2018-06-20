NBA Draft 2018 Trade Rumors: Hawks Trying to Move Back from No. 3 for Trae Young

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly entertaining the notion of moving back in Thursday's NBA draft.

According to Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks "have explored" trading back and have taken a number of calls for their No. 3 overall pick. Mannix noted Atlanta is eyeing Oklahoma guard Trae Young, and it could have the opportunity to draft him even after trading down.

Young isn't the only player the Hawks are reportedly interested in, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic was on the "forefront" of the team's conversations for the third pick.

While Doncic impressed as the Euroleague MVP, Young dominated in his one collegiate season at Oklahoma. He led the nation in points (27.4) and assists (8.7) per game while earning consensus All-American status. He also drilled 36.0 percent of his three-pointers and extended his attack well beyond the arc as a lethal shooter.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Young as the fifth-best player on his final big board leading into the draft and pointed to his vision and speed in the open floor as both a facilitator and scorer.

The Hawks may need someone to fill that role at point guard, especially if they trade Dennis Schroder prior to the 2018-19 campaign. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported Schroder was on the trade block.

Atlanta missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2006-07 season and needs young talent to accelerate a rebuild. Doncic or Young would fit that bill, although trading down and still drafting the Oklahoma product would likely give it more draft assets.