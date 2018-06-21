New York Knicks 2018 NBA Draft Big Board

1 of 6

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Trae Young, PG – Will he fall far enough in the lottery pick range for the Knicks to scoop him up? And do they think his long-range marksmanship and playmaking ability is worth knocking one of their current point guards off the roster? (It is.)

Zhaire Smith, SG-SF – His hops are as impressive as Bugs Bunny’s in Space Jam. He’s aggressive and efficient getting to the bucket and an impressive rim defender for a guard because of his leaping and 6'10" wingspan. But, do the Knicks want a smallish-small forward or a shooting guard with a weak three-pointer?

Khyri Thomas, SG - The guard's defense is so thrilling it earned the monicker "Khyrifense." He could rise as far as No. 9 or even drop into the middle of Round 2.

Mohamed Bamba, C - The team met with with the powerful Texas center Wednesday, per Newsday's Al Iannazzone, in anticipation of the possibility that they trade up in the draft.

Michael Porter Jr., SF - The continuing health question marks may cause Porter to slip far enough that the Knicks could grab him, but will they pass just the same?