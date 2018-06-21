New York Knicks 2018 NBA Draft Big Board

New York Knicks 2018 NBA Draft Big BoardJune 21, 2018
The day has come when New York Knicks fans descend on the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, not to outnumber and out-cheer the home crowd at a Knicks-Nets game, but to loudly object to their team's NBA Draft selection.
New York will select at Nos. 9 and 36 and has the luxury of a deep draft class to choose from. It's a smorgasbord of talented wing players, offering defensive cred, length and long balls—just what the Knicks need most.
As the rumor mill about private workouts and rising stock dies down, and talk of who's wearing the sexiest Draft Night socks heats up, what names are on the Knicks executives' big board?
On the Radar
Trae Young, PG – Will he fall far enough in the lottery pick range for the Knicks to scoop him up? And do they think his long-range marksmanship and playmaking ability is worth knocking one of their current point guards off the roster? (It is.)
Zhaire Smith, SG-SF – His hops are as impressive as Bugs Bunny’s in Space Jam. He’s aggressive and efficient getting to the bucket and an impressive rim defender for a guard because of his leaping and 6'10" wingspan. But, do the Knicks want a smallish-small forward or a shooting guard with a weak three-pointer?
Khyri Thomas, SG - The guard's defense is so thrilling it earned the monicker "Khyrifense." He could rise as far as No. 9 or even drop into the middle of Round 2.
Mohamed Bamba, C - The team met with with the powerful Texas center Wednesday, per Newsday's Al Iannazzone, in anticipation of the possibility that they trade up in the draft.
Michael Porter Jr., SF - The continuing health question marks may cause Porter to slip far enough that the Knicks could grab him, but will they pass just the same?
5. Collin Sexton, PG
Collin Sexton can careen back and forth along the brink of disaster without falling off—a beautiful feat of nature that's almost never in complete control of itself, like the swell of people crowding the yellow "do not pass this line" line on the subway platform, swooning and jostling without falling onto the tracks. His energy and competitive spirit is extraordinary—he nearly led a three-man lineup to a 3-on-5 comeback victory in November after almost his entire team was ejected.
Sexton is shy of 6'2" but with a wingspan of 6'7.5", he has potential to guard larger players if he can bring his intensity to bear on the defensive end and focus on improving those skills as well.
"He's a true throw-back," his father said in an interview with SLAM Online. "He doesn't have social media. Wants to be at the gym. Want to get the work in."
Sexton could be an interesting counterpoint to the defense-first Frank Ntilikina. But do the Knicks want yet another point guard (or at least a different one)? And do they want the challenge of polishing Sexton’s game just enough, without stifling the spark that makes him special?
4. Miles Bridges, SF
Miles Bridges, a hearty 6'7" wing with a 6'10" span would offer New York some versatility at the 3 spot. He's burly enough to absorb plenty of contact and he can finish strong with a capital S, but he is also a quick, agile cutter with a sweet pull-up jumper.
His offensive skills and athleticism would be fine assets to the Knickerbockers, but what might give the Knicks pause is his judgment: Bridges' shot selection is questionable and defensively he is a hopeless ball-watcher. He repeatedly loses his man, which could be a hard habit for him to break in the NBA.
Bridges will, however, have some big-time big brothers in the league to look out for him. Bleacher Report's own Yaron Weitzman describes Bridges casually Facetiming with Draymond Green for example. Those kinds of connections could help him make the difficult transition to the pros in the first year, which sets the stage for the rest of a player's NBA career.
3. Kevin Knox, SF-PF
Kevin Knox is an impressive ball-handler who can run the floor like a guard in transition. His comfort and agility may only increase as he grows into his body more. He's a versatile forward who produces on offense, which is something the Knicks don't get from the more defense-minded Lance Thomas.
The 6'9" Kentucky forward (with a 7-foot wingspan) is the youngest player in the draft, at only 18. Therefore he is no doubt a bit of a risk and a development project for the Knicks—but that's what was said about Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina and that didn't stop the previous New York leadership from drafting, starting and having some success with those players. However, KP and Ntilikina did have professional experience at that time, so the comparison might not be equal.
Nevertheless, Knox has talent and the Knicks are intrigued. (His manager-slash-father Kevin Knox Sr. reported to the New York Post's Marc Berman that Scott Perry called him and they spoke for 20 minutes!)
2. Lonnie Walker, SG
Lonnie Walker IV is quick. The 6'4" shooting guard from Miami finished third in the shuttle run and three-quarter sprint at the NBA Draft Combine (which could be a boost to the Knicks' flickering attempts at a fast-break offense). However, his quick mind might be even more of an asset to the team.
Walker reportedly had a pre-workout with Knicks execs that extended three hours. "We talked about everything I liked, and everything I like will take more than an hour or two," said Walker, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. If profiles by both Marc Spears and Paolo Ugetti describe on The Undefeated and The Ringer, respectively, that conversation probably extended to astrophysics and nature programs.
New York, however, is probably more interested in his ability to defend multiple positions with his 6'10" wingspan, his outstanding athleticism, his springy jump shot, his aggression and creativity getting to the hoop and his ability to make in-air adjustments to finish at the rim.
If the Knicks are looking not only for more backcourt scoring but another unique personality to complement (or replace) the colorful characters occupying the center position, Walker will fill that request.
1. Mikal Bridges, SF
Mikal Bridges is frequently dubbed "the safe choice," and with no small dose of derision, as though a "safe" choice is boring and gutless.
However, where small forward Mikal Bridges is concerned, "safe" is far from boring—take it from someone whose favorite song as a six-year-old was "Bad to the Bone" and has had a weakness for bad boys since Roger Bagley tore down a chainlink fence in first grade.
All "safe" means in Bridges' case is that they already know he's really good and precisely fits the description of what the team is looking for.
Safe is a player who shoots big shots with a confidence so cool it makes spectators shiver. Safe is a someone who doesn’t waste time on self-doubt when he sees an opportunity open, which allows him to make big plays at NBA speed.
Safe is a 6'7" small forward with a 6'10" wingspan who smothers and frustrates opponents with D that never ever lets up and earns him Big East Defensive Player of the Year.
Safe is a player who throws...it...down with hard, noisy dunks that make the crowd scream. Then follows it up with a block on the other end.
Go ahead and criticize whoever drafts Mikal Bridges for not rolling the dice on "upside," but there are many just as thrilling reasons for the Knicks to play it safe.
