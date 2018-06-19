NBA Draft 2018 Trade Rumors: Hawks Looking to Move Up to Late Lottery

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

BROOKHAVEN, GA - MAY 14: Lloyd Pierce speaks to the media after being hired as Head Coach of the Atlanta Hawks on May 14, 2018 at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Brookhaven, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly explored packaging their Nos. 19 and 30 picks in Thursday's draft to move up and acquire a late lottery pick. 

According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, the Hawks have targeted the Los Angeles Clippers (Nos. 12 and 13) and the Denver Nuggets (No. 14) as possible trade partners. 

Earlier Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported the Hawks "continue to actively make trade calls and have made Dennis Schroder among their available pieces."

Woo's colleague, Jake Fischer, added Atlanta has "also been motivated to move Kent Bazemore dating back to last summer" and is "considered the most active team on the explorative draft trade market."

In addition to their three first-round picks, the Hawks also own the fourth selection (No. 34 overall) in the second round. 

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic "has moved to forefront of Atlanta's internal conversation on the third overall pick." 

Related

    Report: Kawhi Didn't Feel Supported by Pop, Parker

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Didn't Feel Supported by Pop, Parker

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi, Pop Meet in San Diego

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi, Pop Meet in San Diego

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hawks Focusing in on Doncic

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Report: Hawks Focusing in on Doncic

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Shows Off Summer Bod 💪

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Shows Off Summer Bod 💪

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll