NBA Draft 2018 Trade Rumors: Hawks Looking to Move Up to Late Lottery

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly explored packaging their Nos. 19 and 30 picks in Thursday's draft to move up and acquire a late lottery pick.

According to The Athletic's Michael Scotto, the Hawks have targeted the Los Angeles Clippers (Nos. 12 and 13) and the Denver Nuggets (No. 14) as possible trade partners.

Earlier Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo reported the Hawks "continue to actively make trade calls and have made Dennis Schroder among their available pieces."

Woo's colleague, Jake Fischer, added Atlanta has "also been motivated to move Kent Bazemore dating back to last summer" and is "considered the most active team on the explorative draft trade market."

In addition to their three first-round picks, the Hawks also own the fourth selection (No. 34 overall) in the second round.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic "has moved to forefront of Atlanta's internal conversation on the third overall pick."