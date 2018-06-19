2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks Targeting Luka Doncic with No. 3 Overall Pick

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly homing in on Slovenian prospect Luka Doncic leading up to Thursday's NBA draft.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, "Doncic has moved to the forefront of Atlanta's internal conversation on the third overall pick." Wojnarowski noted the Hawks are also considering Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. if they are available with the third pick.

The Hawks reportedly aren't the only team selecting in the top five with its eyes on Doncic. During an ESPN predraft special Monday, Wojnarowski said the Dallas Mavericks have "targeted" the playmaker with the fifth pick, via Rob Lopez of Def Pen Hoops.

There's a reason Doncic is so highly coveted.

The versatile playmaker won the Euroleague championship in May, Eurobasket in September and the ACB championship with Real Madrid on Tuesday. He was the Euroleague's regular-season and Final Four MVP, too.

Doncic can serve off the ball as a spot-up shooter or a slasher, but he is also capable of facilitating as a ball-handler who works in pick-and-rolls and either penetrates or finds open teammates if defenders collapse.

After the Hawks missed the playoffs last season for first time since the 2006-07 campaign, Doncic would give them some much-needed star power. He could also fill a void as a ball-handler if Atlanta trades Dennis Schroder, who Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported was on the trade block leading up to the draft.

While many teams are interested in Doncic, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Memphis Grizzlies as his landing spot with the No. 4 pick in his latest mock draft.