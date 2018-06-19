Notre Dame Star Te'von Coney Sentenced to Probation for Marijuana Possession

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 21: Te'von Coney #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action during a game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 21, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame won 49-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Te'Von Coney received a year of probation as part of a plea agreement after he was charged with marijuana possession, the South Bend Tribune reported Tuesday.

The charge stemmed from an August 2016 arrest that also involved former football players Kevin Stepherson, Max Redfield and Ashton White.

According to the Tribune, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly indicated he doesn't plan on suspending Coney for any part of the 2018 season.

"If he takes care of it in the manner I expect him to, he should be full go, ready to play when we get to [August training] camp," Kelly said.

Resolving his legal situation removes one big headache for Coney as he approaches his senior season.

Coney was Notre Dame's leading tackler in 2017, finishing with 116 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. He helped the Fighting Irish finish 27th in S&P+ defensive rating, per Football Outsiders

Notre Dame kicks off the 2018 campaign Sept. 1 against the Michigan Wolverines.

