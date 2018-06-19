Report: LeBron James, Cavs in Contact, but No 'Real Dialogue' About the Future

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James reportedly have yet to engage in serious discussions regarding his future with the team.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the Cavs and LeBron have remained in contact over the phone and in person, but there has been no "real dialogue" about what he intends to do in free agency.

James is expected to become a free agent provided he opts out of his contract by the June 29 deadline.

