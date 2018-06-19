Report: LeBron James, Cavs in Contact, but No 'Real Dialogue' About the Future

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James reportedly have yet to engage in serious discussions regarding his future with the team.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the Cavs and LeBron have remained in contact over the phone and in person, but there has been no "real dialogue" about what he intends to do in free agency.

James is expected to become a free agent provided he opts out of his contract by the June 29 deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.