Nationals' Juan Soto Placed on 10-Day IL After Suffering Back Injury

The Washington Nationals placed left fielder Juan Soto on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of back spasms, according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. The team recalled outfielder Andrew Stevenson in a corresponding roster move.

Soto made an instant splash as a 19-year-old rookie when he was called up during the 2018 campaign, drilling home runs and hitting at a head-turning rate out of the gate. In all, he slashed .292/.406/.517 with 22 home runs and 70 RBI in his rookie campaign after playing his way into the team's rotation.

According to Eddie Matz of ESPN.com, Soto had a mere 31 at-bats above the Class A level prior to his major league debut, making his immediate success all the more impressive.

It set the stage for a true breakout effort in 2019, and he is hitting .248/.368/.467 with six home runs, five doubles and 22 RBI in 28 games thus far in his second season.

While the youngster has a bright future, the Nationals can at least take solace following this setback knowing they have succeeded without the rookie in the recent past. Washington has won the National League East in four of the last seven years and has the pitching to remain afloat while Soto is sidelined.

However, the lineup has been depleted by injuries early on this season, as Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan pointed out:

Victor Robles and Adam Eaton are capable of playing left field, although that could open a spot in center or right. Stevenson can also fill in across the outfield where needed.