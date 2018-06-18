Shohei Ohtani Elbow Injury to Be Re-Evaluated in 2-3 Weeks; Angels 'Optimistic'

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has been out since June 6, and it remains unknown when he can return to the field.

Manager Mike Scioscia said the two-way player would be re-evaluated in two weeks for the sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right (throwing) elbow that caused him to be placed on the disabled list, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.



The medical staff is "very optimistic" about Ohtani's health, although it remains possible he will still need Tommy John surgery, which would end his season, per Nightengale.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times added that the 23-year-old has been taking one-armed swings in the batting cage while awaiting a prognosis.

