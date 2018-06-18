Mets Trade Rumors: NY More Open to Moving Noah Syndergaard Than Jacob deGrom

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If teams want to trade for a starting pitcher, they would have a better shot at prying Noah Syndergaard away from the New York Mets than Jacob deGrom.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets would need a huge return package if they want to deal either of their star pitchers:

"A team interested in deGrom would need to part with a "boatload" of talent, one source said. The Mets would be more open on right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who has not pitched since May 25 due to a strained ligament in his right finger. Syndergaard is under control through 2021, one year longer than deGrom. But as with deGrom, the Mets would not move Syndergaard unless they received an offer they deemed appropriate (which of course, describes every team's approach to every trade)."

DeGrom has been one of the few bright spots for New York. The right-hander leads MLB with a 1.55 ERA and is averaging a career-high 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

One potential reason the Mets may be more open to moving Syndergaard is health. The 2016 All-Star made just seven starts last year with a torn lat muscle in his right arm.

Syndergaard last pitched on May 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He was placed on the disabled list four days later with a strained ligament in his right index finger.

Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, there is no timetable for Syndergaard to return.

The Mets have gone ice cold following a 16-9 start to the season. They have lost 29 of their last 43 games to fall eight games under .500 and 10.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East.