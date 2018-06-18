Mike Leach Tweets Fake Conspiracy Video of Barack Obama Speech from 2014

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Washington State football coach Mike Leach tweeted out a fake video of Barack Obama that was spliced together from a 2014 speech the former president delivered to the European Union, according to Jason Kirk of SB Nation.

Leach than proceeded to defend his post over a number of tweets and replies throughout Sunday:

