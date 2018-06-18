Mike Leach Tweets Fake Conspiracy Video of Barack Obama Speech from 2014

Mike Leach Tweets Fake Conspiracy Video of Barack Obama Speech from 2014June 18, 2018
Washington State football coach Mike Leach tweeted out a fake video of Barack Obama that was spliced together from a 2014 speech the former president delivered to the European Union, according to Jason Kirk of SB Nation.
Mike Leach @Coach_Leach
Listen to this. Text your thoughts. There is a lot of disagreement on government, so I think that an open discussion is always in order. Tweet your thoughts. Maybe we can all learn something. https://t.co/7IwZ0kxuw8
Leach than proceeded to defend his post over a number of tweets and replies throughout Sunday:
Mike Leach @Coach_Leach
@mugtang @donvito137 Damn. I can’t wait to get it. It doesn’t only happen to Obama, because I know that it’s happened to me. He does not deserve ANY FALSE information
Mike Leach @Coach_Leach
@Lesmitch529 @TheRealSBrooker You have the individual saying the WORDS. Argue the context of the words if you want, but do you agree or disagree with them? Everyone knows what was said. Agreement or disagreement is the question. If it is distorted, does it ever happen to other people?
Mike Leach @Coach_Leach
@FragnificentKW I have been at this for a while on a national level, yet no one has proven that. Also, imagine how me and others feel when false statements come out about us
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
