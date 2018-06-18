Mike Leach Tweets Fake Conspiracy Video of Barack Obama Speech from 2014

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Washington State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Washington State football coach Mike Leach tweeted out a fake video of Barack Obama that was spliced together from a 2014 speech the former president delivered to the European Union, according to Jason Kirk of SB Nation.

Leach than proceeded to defend his post over a number of tweets and replies throughout Sunday:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pitt Lands 9 Commits on Father's Day

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Pitt Lands 9 Commits on Father's Day

    Cam Smith, USA TODAY High School Sports
    via USA TODAY High School Sports

    Oklahoma Is Your Clear Big 12 Favorite...Even Without Mayfield

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Oklahoma Is Your Clear Big 12 Favorite...Even Without Mayfield

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Former Duck Fotu Leiato Killed in Car Accident

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Former Duck Fotu Leiato Killed in Car Accident

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Bama QB Commit Taulia Tagovailoa Visiting Tennessee 👀

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Bama QB Commit Taulia Tagovailoa Visiting Tennessee 👀

    AL.com
    via AL.com