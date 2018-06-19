One Dream Scenario for Every 2019 Top 10 CFB Recruiting Class

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

College football recruiting classes for the 2019 season are just starting to come together—UCLA only has one committed player thus far, for instance—so all of the 10 teams with the top classes still have plenty of time to dream bigger.

We're not reaching for unobtainable stars, though. We're looking for realistic dream scenarios.

Not every school is in the running for the best players available, nor does every team necessarily need to add a player at every position. In other words, not all home runs are created equally.

Whether it's signing a specific player or two, filling a positional need, recruiting a specific market or simply shooting for its best class in over a decade, each of these programs has at least one major goal in mind for the next seven-plus months before national signing day.

Rankings on the following slides are based on 247Sports' 2019 composite team rankings as of Monday morning.