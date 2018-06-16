Jaylen Brown Tells TMZ He'll Get Revenge on Amir Johnson for Popcorn Prank

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Boston Celtics's Jaylen Brown plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown is still not over the popcorn prank that took place over a year ago. "Amir Johnson, I'm coming for you," Brown said, per TMZ Sports.

As a rookie last season, Brown's car was filled with popcorn:

While it seemed like a team assistant removed the popcorn, Brown explained that he at least had to pay to get it cleaned. Johnson spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but this rivalry isn't over.

