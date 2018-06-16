Jaylen Brown Tells TMZ He'll Get Revenge on Amir Johnson for Popcorn Prank

Jaylen Brown Tells TMZ He'll Get Revenge on Amir Johnson for Popcorn PrankJune 16, 2018
Jim Mone/Associated Press
Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown is still not over the popcorn prank that took place over a year ago. "Amir Johnson, I'm coming for you," Brown said, per TMZ Sports.
As a rookie last season, Brown's car was filled with popcorn:
While it seemed like a team assistant removed the popcorn, Brown explained that he at least had to pay to get it cleaned. Johnson spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but this rivalry isn't over.
