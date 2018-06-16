Bruce Maxwell Curses at Cops in Arrest Video, Interaction Is Why He Took a Knee

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell takes a knee next to teammate Mark Canha, right, during the national anthem before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Associated Press

After Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last October, he cursed at his arresting offerers and said the following, per TMZ Sports:

"Guess what, f--king half of America afraid of y'all motherf--kers. Yeah, that's the reason why I took a knee. F--king anthem, dog. F--king our country is afraid of the f--king police. Wanna know why? Because the f--king police does unjustice s--t and gets f--king paid leave for it. It's the f--king reason why I knee."

Maxwell reached a plea bargain for disorderly conduct in April.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

