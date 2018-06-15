4-Star QB Prospect John Rhys Plumlee Commits to Georgia over Auburn, UNC, More

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2019 recruiting class got a boost Friday when John Rhys Plumlee committed to play under Kirby Smart at the next level.

Plumlee announced his decision via Twitter:

247Sports rates him as a 4-star recruit and the 12th-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi. Landing him gives Smart and Co. the eight-ranked recruiting class for 2019, according to 247Sports.

Before committing to Georgia, the Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) star was being recruited by the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and North Carolina.



The question is, what position will the Bulldogs have him play? Although he lists himself as a quarterback on Twitter, he discussed the uncertainty with Camal Petro of Hub City Spokes back in April.

"It makes it kind of tough," Plumlee said. "So really, I’m picking between quarterback, slot (receiver) and (defensive back), then from that, I’m picking baseball or not. I have a lot of thinking to do."

Of course, versatility is never a bad thing. But he let it be known last month to the Lincoln Journal Star's Parker Gabriel that he would prefer to line up under center.

"If I had to pick a position I would like to play, it would be quarterback," Plumlee said. "But I know that I am athletic and I know with my athletic ability that I can excel at other positions."

All it takes a quick clip, via Pine Belt Sports, to see his athleticism:

Georgia's quarterback position is in good hands for the time being. Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff championship game as a freshman, so that spot is settled—for now, at least. By the time Plumlee steps on campus, Smart could be starting to look for Fromm's successor.

In the end, Georgia offered Plumlee the opportunity to play both football and baseball. That was an opportunity too good to pass up.