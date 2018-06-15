Mike Brown's Son Elijah Reportedly Plans to Play for Warriors in Summer League

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Oregon guard Elijah Brown looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Elijah Brown, the son of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, reportedly plans to play for the defending champions' summer league team, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes

Brown, a former 3-star recruit, committed to the Butler Bulldogs and spent his freshman season with the program before transferring to New Mexico. Brown then transferred again and spent his senior season with the Oregon Ducks. 

As a senior, the 6'4'' guard averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 41.6 percent shooting from the field, including 36.4 percent from three. He also shot 76.1 percent on all attempts at the rim, per Hoop-Math.com

The Warriors, fresh off a second straight championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers, own the 28th pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

Owner Joe Lacob also told ESPN (via 95.7 The Game) the front office could look to buy a second-round pick once again after swapping cash considerations for Patrick McCaw and Jordan Bell in 2016 and 2017, respectively. 

