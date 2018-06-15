Celtics' Kyrie Irving Drops R&B Single 'Ridiculous'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It looks like Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been dabbling in the fine arts while recovering from knee surgery that prematurely ended his 2017-18 season.

On Thursday, Irving released an R&B single titled "Ridiculous," as seen in the following video:

"Ridiculous" will be part of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Uncle Drew, which Irving is starring in.

Uncle Drew is a reprisal of Irving's character in Pepsi Max commercials, which saw him pose as a basketball-playing old man.

The movie will hit theaters June 29, and it also stars former NBA and WNBA players such as Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie.

The word "ridiculous" could also be used to describe the potential of the Celtics, as they are set to enter the 2018-19 season with a roster that includes Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier, making them the likely favorites in the Eastern Conference.