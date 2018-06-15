Steve Kerr Says Tiger Woods Texted Him After Warriors Won 2018 NBA Finals

Ben Margot/Associated Press

After leading the Golden State Warriors to a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals last week, head coach Steve Kerr received a congratulatory text from legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

During an appearance Thursday on 95.7 The Game (h/t ESPN.com), Kerr said he immediately received 70 texts upon winning his third championship in four years, but he singled out the one from Woods as the text that made the biggest impression on him.

"I don't want to be a name-dropper, but I guess the one that kind of stood out was Tiger Woods," Kerr said. "That was pretty cool. He and I connected last year over our back problems, so we've kind of stayed in touch."

Kerr underwent back surgery in 2015 and experienced several complications afterward.

He missed 43 games during the 2015-16 season because of it and was forced to sit out 11 games during the Warriors' 2016-17 playoff run.

Woods has undergone three back surgeries, causing him to miss all of 2016 and most of 2017 before returning this year.

Although Woods hasn't won a major since 2008 and hasn't won a tournament since 2013, he has shown flashes of his old self so far this season.

Tiger did struggle in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, though, as he shot an eight-over 78.

With regard to possibly sending Woods a text after his rough first round, Kerr joked, "I'm not sure if I'm going to reciprocate on that one tonight."