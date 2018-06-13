Lakers News: Josh Hart Threw 'Subtle Shots' Trying to Recruit Paul George

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Josh Hart is staying busy this summer.

Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers guard recently participate at E3's Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, but he disclosed that he's put in some time recruiting Paul George to join the Purple and Gold in free agency.

"We definitely talked a little bit about it, just kind of throwing little subtle shots," Hart told ESPN (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Anthony Irwin). "I was letting him know where he should live."

Hart added: "If that did happen, that would be a great addition to our very talented core, and if that happened, we'd be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. He's a great player and we're going to see what happens."

George was connected to his hometown Lakers for more than a year now. Last April, USA Today's Sam Amick wrote the Oklahoma City Thunder forward was "still hellbent" on joining L.A. when he became a free agent.

However, George has remained reluctant to discuss his future publicly.

"I don't know if whether I'm going to L.A., or what I'm going to do this offseason," George told Amick in February. "But I can say I am happy about being here. I'm happy with playing with Russ [Westbrook], happy with playing with Melo [Anthony] and this organization. This front office has shown what they can do to go get pieces and how active they are about winning."

Shortly after the Thunder were eliminated from the playoffs, bookmakers listed the Lakers as a -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) to land George this summer, according to OddsShark.