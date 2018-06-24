1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Will Disappoint in 2018

0 of 32

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NFL players can disappoint from one year to the next for all kinds of reasons.

Injuries can take an extraordinary player and make him all too ordinary. That's what happened to DeSean Jackson in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The speedy receiver was also impacted by chemistry issues with quarterback Jameis Winston, who struggled to get him the ball on deep passes when he was on the field.

New teams and schemes can upset a player's equilibrium, and this is another primary reason for disappointing seasons. The Seattle Seahawks never quite figured out how to use Jimmy Graham over a three-year period, and the formerly prolific New Orleans Saints tight end was relatively muted in a more conservative passing scheme.

Players can also regress in concepts that do not suit their talents. The Oakland Raiders had a prominent quarterback in Derek Carr and two good receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree last season, but a regressive and simplistic passing game led by former offensive coordinator Todd Downing just didn't work out.

There will be similar disappointments in 2018—it's a sad inevitability—and here's one player for each team we're pegging to fall below projected production.