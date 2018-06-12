Lamar Jackson Lining Up at Multiple Positions at Practice with Joe Flacco at QB

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is lining up at different positions with Joe Flacco under center as the team begins to scheme ways to get the talented playmaker involved once the 2018 NFL season gets underway.

On Tuesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the offensive staff has "worked hard" to generate creative ways for Jackson to make an impact while Flacco remains the starting QB, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

"Gosh, I sure like him out there helping us," Harbaugh said. "If you put two quarterbacks on the field at once, what options does it create for our offense? That's what we're trying to figure out."

