Miguel Cabrera's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Contusion, X-Rays Negative

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a right-hand contusion after being hit by a pitch thrown by Aaron Sanchez in the sixth inning.

The team later announced that X-rays came back negative.

After going 0-for-7 through the first two games of the season, Cabrera was 2-for-2 on the day prior to getting beaned. Utility man Niko Goodrum shifted over to first base following the injury.

Cabrera is coming off a lost season where a ruptured biceps tendon ended his year in June. He also dealt with hip, back and hamstring issues while being held to just 38 appearances.

It was the third time in four years he missed at least 30 games of a season.

The recent injuries also hurt his status as a premier player, as he failed to earn an All-Star selection in either of the past two seasons after playing in the game 11 times prior to that in his career. He also broke his run of earning MVP votes in his first 14 major league seasons.

Considering Cabrera is making $30 million in 2019, the Tigers will hope he can spend more time on the field than off it.