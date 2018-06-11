LeBron James Says Playing with Son in the NBA Would Be His Greatest Achievement

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has won three NBA titles and four Most Valuable Player Awards, yet there's one more achievement James is still hoping to cross off the checklist.

In a video (warning: NSFW language) uploaded by UNINTERRUPTED, James said he would love to have the opportunity to play on the same court as his oldest son, LeBron Jr.

Even at 33, James continues to be one of the best players in the NBA. Still, he may struggle to hang around the league long enough for LeBron Jr. to hit the pros. Since LeBron Jr. is about to turn 14, James would be 38 by the time his son is old enough to meet the NBA's age minimum (19).

The trio of Vince Carter, Jason Terry and Manu Ginobili have continued playing into their 40s in this year alone, so it may not be that outlandish to think James and his son could be in the NBA together in the future.