Transfer Quarterbacks Most Likely to Succeed with New Teams in 2018

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Perfect planning doesn't always lead to perfect results.

For many reasons, college football players decide to transfer schools in search of playing time. In particular, quarterbacks have the most reason to seek the best possible opportunity.

After all, only one QB plays at a time.

The 2018 season will feature several signal-callers who sought greener pastures—or a more friendly depth chart—and have a realistic chance to succeed.

But first, some ground rules: Players who arrived at their current school via junior college and weren't previously at a Football Bowl Subdivision program were not considered. Plus, players who suited up for their team in 2017 (such as Auburn's Jarrett Stidham and West Virginia's Will Grier) were likewise excluded.

The focus here is on players ready for their first year of eligibility in 2018.