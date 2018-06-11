Steve Kerr: Warriors Had 'Difficult' Season, but It Wasn't 'Unusual'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 8: The Golden State Warriors pose for a group photo with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on June 8, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Veteran forward David West raised some eyebrows when he said the Golden State Warriors dealt with some behind-the-scenes stuff that would shock people on their way to their third NBA title in four years, and while he admits it wasn't always a smooth ride, head coach Steve Kerr doesn't want the story to be overblown.

After completing a Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, West revealed to ESPN.com's Marc J. Spears that the team managed to overcome adversity during this championship run: "Y'all got no clue. No clue. That tells you about this team that nothing came out."

Kerr was asked about West's comments on Monday, and he downplayed any potential drama, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

West was not the only Warrior to hint that there were some issues within the team, though. Shaun Livingston also made it known to Spears that the players didn't make it easy on their coach: "[Shoutout] to Steve Kerr for dealing with all our B.S. this year."

Kerr himself said on NBA TV after Game 4 that this was the Warriors' most difficult championship to date:

But he made sure to follow that up by saying: "It's an amazing team to coach":

In an article on The Athletic, Slater chronicled how Kerr had to pick and choose his battles as his team seemingly coasted through the regular season. The article even detailed a late-season game at Indiana, a 20-point loss without Stephen Curry, in which Livingston noted that's the angriest he's ever seen his coach get. All-Star Draymond Green also mentioned that night as well.

Although he had openly admitted his team was mentally "fried" early on in the season, Kerr got on his players and called out their effort in the media after the Pacers game, knowing that the playoffs were quickly approaching. He later apologized to his team before the next practice.

Slater's article offered a glimpse at some of the drama that went on behind the scenes. However, there's likely plenty more than those outside of the locker room are unaware of. But as Kerr mentioned, every team goes through ups and downs throughout the course of an 82-game season.

Related

    Bob Myers on KD Contract: 'Whatever He Wants'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bob Myers on KD Contract: 'Whatever He Wants'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest 2018 NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Bell Pinpoints Moment He Knew He Loved Steve Kerr

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Bell Pinpoints Moment He Knew He Loved Steve Kerr

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Willie Green to coach Warriors in Summer League

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Willie Green to coach Warriors in Summer League

    Golden State Warriors
    via Golden State Warriors