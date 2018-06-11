Bob Myers on Contract Negotiations with Kevin Durant: 'Whatever He Wants'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

After winning back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards, the Golden State Warriors appear ready to give Kevin Durant a blank check to remain with the team.

"Whatever he wants," Warriors general manager Bob Myers said of Durant's contract Monday, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "There's no negotiation."

The 29-year-old has a player option worth about $26 million for next season.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reported in April that Durant would opt out of his current deal, becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Before fans start panicking, however, he has stated his intention to remain with his current squad.

"I'm planning on staying with the Warriors," the forward told Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

The only question appears to be how much it will cost to sign him.

When he first joined the team in 2016, Durant signed a two-year deal that featured a player option in the second year. He declined the option and agreed to a similar deal in 2017, but he took $10 million less than his two-year max by signing for $51.3 million.

This sacrifice allowed the team to ink Stephen Curry to a bigger deal while also re-signing Andre Iguodala and others.

It appears Durant won't have to take a discount this year with Myers willing to open the checkbook.

According to Spotrac, the Warriors are already more than $2 million over the cap with just eight players signed, not including Durant. Assuming he returns to the roster at his value, the team should expect a high luxury-tax bill.