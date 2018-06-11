Mookie Betts Reinstated from 10-Day DL by Red Sox After Abdominal Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 20: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a double in the third inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on May 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday they activated right fielder Mookie Betts from the 10-day disabled list.

Betts hasn't played since the Red Sox's 8-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on May 26. Boston subsequently placed him on the DL with a left abdominal strain.

Betts will return to the leadoff spot for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox haven't exactly thrived in Betts' absence, compiling an 8-6 record. They are a half-game back of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East.

The fact the Red Sox struggled without Betts isn't all that surprising considering he's building a strong candidacy for American League Most Valuable Player. He owns a .359/.437/.750 slash line, and his 4.2 WAR is third among all position players, per FanGraphs.

Since Betts' injury, Boston has relied mostly on Blake Swihart (.416 OPS), Brock Holt (.813) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (.597) in right field, so his return couldn't come soon enough.

