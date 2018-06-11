Shohei Ohtani Tommy John Surgery Not Yet Recommended Despite Reports, Angels Say

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler denied reports Shohei Ohtani is heading for Tommy John surgery.

“There have been no changes in Ohtani’s diagnosis and neither our physicians nor medical staff have recommended (Tommy John surgery) or said it’s likely," Eppler said Monday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Ohtani, 23, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain to his UCL and underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections last week. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

ESPN's Pedro Gomez reported earlier Monday that the Angels were expecting Ohtani to need Tommy John surgery, which would keep him out until the 2020 season.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, striking out 61 batters in 49.1 innings during his rookie season. He has also slashed .289/.372/.535 with six home runs and 20 RBI. His stellar two-way performance allowed him to live up to his hype as one of the most talented Japanese imports ever.

Ohtani had been one of baseball's best stories. Earlier this season, he became the first player to start a game as a pitcher and then start the following one as a hitter since Babe Ruth in 1921.