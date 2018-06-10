Suns 'Unlikely' to Trade 2018 NBA Draft's No. 1 Pick, Will Field Offers

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft and seemingly have every intention to use it.

General manager Ryan McDonough explained Sunday the team will listen to offers for the top overall pick but said it's "unlikely" a trade will happen, per Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com.

The No. 1 overall pick was traded last season with the Philadelphia 76ers moving up to get Markelle Fultz, sending the Boston Celtics the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round pick.

With several quality options on the board this season, it makes sense for the Suns to at least listen for a potential blockbuster deal. However, it seems as though the front office is confident it will be drafting No. 1 overall.

The question is which player will be taken with the first pick.

Arizona center Deandre Ayton was the first to work out with the team and left with a lot of confidence that he is going to Phoenix.

"I know I'm going No. 1," Ayton said last week, per Bob Baum of the Associated Press (via NBA.com).

However, McDonough indicated Sunday, per Bordow, the Suns are considering each of the four big men—Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mohamed Bamba—as well as Slovenian guard Luka Doncic. 

"We still want to spend a lot of time on Luka," he said, per Bordow.

No matter what they choose, keeping the top pick ensures the Suns won't have to hope the best option falls to them.

