Grayson Allen Dealing with 'Minor' Injury, Unable to Work Out for Atlanta Hawks

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

Grayson Allen, from Duke, participates in the NBA draft basketball combine Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former Duke guard Grayson Allen was reportedly unable to work out for the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday because of a "minor injury," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham

Specifics regarding the injury have yet to be disclosed. 

The Hawks own picks 3, 19, 30 and 34, so it's possible they could target Allen late in the first round or early in the second round. 

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Allen to come off the board at No. 43 overall to the Denver Nuggets. Wasserman also pegged Allen at No. 36 overall on his updated big board

While he wasn't able to participate in Sunday's pre-draft, Allen has worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, among others. The Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones added Allen "is very much in consideration for Utah when it picks at No. 21 in the upcoming draft."

Allen, 22, averaged 15.5 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field, including 37.0 percent from three, as a senior. 

