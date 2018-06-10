Grayson Allen Dealing with 'Minor' Injury, Unable to Work Out for Atlanta Hawks

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former Duke guard Grayson Allen was reportedly unable to work out for the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday because of a "minor injury," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham.

Specifics regarding the injury have yet to be disclosed.

The Hawks own picks 3, 19, 30 and 34, so it's possible they could target Allen late in the first round or early in the second round.

'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Right Arrow Icon

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Allen to come off the board at No. 43 overall to the Denver Nuggets. Wasserman also pegged Allen at No. 36 overall on his updated big board.

While he wasn't able to participate in Sunday's pre-draft, Allen has worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, among others. The Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones added Allen "is very much in consideration for Utah when it picks at No. 21 in the upcoming draft."

Allen, 22, averaged 15.5 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field, including 37.0 percent from three, as a senior.