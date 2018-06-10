Dwyane Wade Hasn't Decided on NBA Future, Wants to Play for Heat If He Returns

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2018

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots and scores in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova (23) defends during Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Miami. The 76ers won 106-102. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade isn't committing to a 16th NBA season just yet. But if he does return, he wants it to be with the Miami Heat.

Wade reiterated he only wants to play with the Heat in an interview on Fox Sports Radio's Chris & Caron Show on Sunday. The 12-time All-Star spent his first 13 seasons with the Heat before spending a year-and-a-half with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before the latter traded him back to Miami at the 2018 deadline.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting the Best FA Bargains at Each Position

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the Best FA Bargains at Each Position

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Doesn't Have to Justify Dubs Move Anymore

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Doesn't Have to Justify Dubs Move Anymore

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Deron Williams Says He Can Beat MJ at Golf

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deron Williams Says He Can Beat MJ at Golf

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Final 2018 NBA Playoff Awards

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Final 2018 NBA Playoff Awards

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report