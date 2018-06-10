Dwyane Wade Hasn't Decided on NBA Future, Wants to Play for Heat If He Returns

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade isn't committing to a 16th NBA season just yet. But if he does return, he wants it to be with the Miami Heat.

Wade reiterated he only wants to play with the Heat in an interview on Fox Sports Radio's Chris & Caron Show on Sunday. The 12-time All-Star spent his first 13 seasons with the Heat before spending a year-and-a-half with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before the latter traded him back to Miami at the 2018 deadline.

