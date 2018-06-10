Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Best Moments from the 4 Years of Intense Finals Rivalry

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors have shared the NBA Finals stage for four consecutive years. In each meeting, NBA spectators saw spectacular plays but even greater moments with deeper meanings.

It takes a simple Google search to recount who won the series, but the storylines behind the victories feature journeys box scores cannot illustrate.

Since the 2014-15 campaign, we have watched LeBron James, arguably the top player in the league, go up against one of the best teams in recent history—a squad that accomplished an NBA record 73-9 regular-season finish.

Through all the ups and downs for both teams, each series produced an eye-opening snapshot that sticks in our minds. Let's start from the beginning of this Cavaliers-Warriors tetralogy.

Andre Iguodala Wins 2015 NBA Finals MVP

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has three title victories and zero Finals MVP awards. Before Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala held the honor during Golden State's first championship run:

Iguodala's route to Finals MVP makes the moment memorable. For the first time in his career, he didn't make a start in the regular season during the 2014-15 campaign, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated during the ceremony. He went through the term averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and three assists in 77 appearances between October and April.

Nonetheless, head coach Steve Kerr inserted Iguodala into the starting lineup, and he became the Warriors' closer for the 2014-15 NBA Finals with his best outing of the year in Game 6:

Iguodala averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists while knocking down 52 percent of his shots. He also put forth maximum effort on the defensive end. His Finals performance set the tone for years to come—check your ego at the door and do whatever it takes to contribute toward the goal.

LeBron James Delivers 1st NBA Title to Cleveland Cavaliers

After winning two titles in four years with the Miami Heat, James headed back to Cleveland with the confidence to lead the franchise to its first NBA title.

The Cavaliers delivered in record-breaking fashion as the only team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. It's the ultimate comeback story wrapped in an underdog narrative.

During an emotional postgame interview with ESPN's Doris Burke, James expressed what it meant to bring a title to Cleveland:

James came, left, returned and brought the sport's greatest prize to his home state. If he never wins another championship with the Cavaliers, nothing will taint what's he done for Cleveland.

Kevin Durant Grows Up on the 2016-17 NBA Finals Stage

The Cavaliers' victory pushed the Warriors to take another step in the recruiting stage. Durant, a once-fierce opponent, came over from the Oklahoma City Thunder to establish himself as a champion and to put Golden State back on top.

Durant joined a squad that went 73-9 in the previous year, which meant championship or bust among media pundits. He didn't join Golden State to blend in—he became the guy on an elite roster:

Nonetheless, it's not the statistics or the Finals MVP award that stands out. Durant had already won four scoring titles and earned 2013-14 league MVP honors, which produced an authentic speech in which he praised his mother, Wanda Durant:

The same player who was humbled while accepting league MVP honors took on the role of a stone-cold sharpshooter during the 2016-17 Finals. He then shared a significant moment with his mother that embodies growth under the bright lights:



In the moment above, we saw two MVPs, mother and son, celebrate together. Durant pulled up a proverbial seat at the championship round table, which further elevated his professional profile.

Kevin Durant Tosses a Dagger into Cavaliers' Game 3 Comeback Bid

The 2017-18 NBA Finals series is fresh in our minds. The Warriors captured their third title in four years. The franchise is at the top of the food chain. Spectators have started to express Cavaliers-Warriors exhaust. What can we possibly take from this series?

In Game 3, Durant sent a message to his opponents with a dagger from downtown. Whatever the Cavaliers had going in short stints just couldn't overcome the soon-to-be two-time Finals MVP:



Golden State led 103-100 with 51 seconds left in the game. Durant's shot drained the energy out of Quicken Loans Arena and sucked the life out of the Cavaliers' hope at a late comeback.

Warriors fans have been accustomed to watching Curry find the mark on long-distance shots. Durant's three-pointer, which looked similar to one in Game 3 of the previous finals, further established his place as the guy opponents must slow down in order to knock off the champions.

Though it's a discussion that won't cause a rift in the Dub Dynasty, some outsiders feel it's Durant's team now.