Video: Stephen Curry Seals Warriors Title Win over Cavs with 37 Points in Game 4

After a rough Game 3 (11 points, 3-of-16 shooting from the floor, 1-of-10 from three-point range) performance, Stephen Curry bounced back in a big way Friday night.

The two-time NBA MVP went off for 37 points, draining seven treys, to lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship-clinching 108-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4.

Curry's big night helped the Warriors wrap up their second consecutive title and their third in four years.

