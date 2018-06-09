2018 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Prospects' Stock Movement and Predictions

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

The NBA has a new champion—or at least a new version of its usual champion.

In less than two weeks, the Association will also have 60 new prospects supplied by the 2018 NBA draft.

Those youngsters now move to the forefront of the basketball world and will stay there until the selections start June 21. That extra attention will increase the volatility of their draft stocks.

Whose stock is spiking, and whose is in danger of falling off a cliff? After running through an updated mock, we'll spotlight three of the biggest movers in this class.

2018 NBA Mock Draft

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF/C, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

5. Dallas Mavericks: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State

6. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter, C, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets): Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Michigan State

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

16. Phoenix Suns (via Heat): Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

18. San Antonio Spurs: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

19. Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves): Elie Okobo, PG, France

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder): Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

21. Utah Jazz: Keita Bates-Diop, SF/PF, Ohio State

22. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Troy Brown, SF, Oregon

23. Indiana Pacers: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Dzanan Musa, SG/SF, Bosnia and Herzegovina

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavs): Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Anfernee Simons, PG/SG, IMG Academy

27. Boston Celtics: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

28. Golden State Warriors: Melvin Frazier, SF, Tulane

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Raptors): Moritz Wagner, PF/C, Michigan

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Rockets): Jacob Evans, SG/SF, Cincinnati

Draft Stock Movement

Luka Doncic—Down

Luka Doncic was seemingly in play for a top-two pick during most of this process. He recently became the EuroLeague's youngest-ever MVP and MVP of the Final Four.

And yet his actual draft slot could slide the furthest from expectations among the top prospects. ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony recently opined that without a trade, it's "no better than 50-50" that Doncic is one of the top three picks.

He's one of the most polished players in this class, which is remarkable when considering his 20th birthday won't come until after the 2018-19 All-Star break. He's also uniquely proportioned for a playmaker at 6'8" and 228 pounds, with size and strength that should allow him to manipulate defenses and widen his potential passing lanes.

But teams might see his high floor as being coupled by a low ceiling.

"If there is one question about Doncic...it's concerns about his upside, stemming from average quickness and explosiveness, which could make it tougher for him to blow by or separate against longer, more athletic NBA defenders," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote.

The saving grace for Doncic's stock is the unlikelihood that he'd get past the Grizzlies. Their roster and payroll both suggest they'll be prioritizing instant impact, and they could squeeze a lot of mileage out of Doncic's secondary distributing and shot-making potential by slotting him alongside Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Donte DiVincenzo—Up

Who had a better spring than Donte DiVincenzo? The list can't be long.

When the spotlight shined brightest on him, he delivered in the biggest way possible.

First it was during the national title game, where he came off Villanova's bench to supply game-highs of 31 points, five three-pointers, three assists and two blocks. Then it was at the combine, where he tied for the highest max vertical (42") and had top-10 speeds in the lane agility (10.72 seconds, sixth) and three-quarter sprint (3.11 seconds, tied for 11th).

Before this surge, the bulk of his NBA draft buzz was tied to the 2019 version. Now, he might have entrenched himself in the first round. He's all the way up to 16th on Wasserman's most recent mock, while Givony has him slotted 27th.

Kevin Huerter—Up

Most of Kevin Huerter's numbers over two seasons at Maryland don't scream first-round potential. But here are two that do: 2.7 threes per 40 minutes; 39.4 three-point percentage.

This league is leaning on the outside shot like never before, and Huerter ranks right up there with the class' top marksmen.

He wasn't a lock to remain in this draft until the combine seemingly cemented him in the first round.

"He was probably the most impressive shooter at the combine, which automatically makes you an intriguing prospect and potential first-round pick," a Western Conference scout told Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. "He couples that with size that makes you believe he'll be able to rebound well and defend a few positions once his frame fills out."

Huerter's shooting alone has helped his stock, and it will ultimately be his bread and butter in the big leagues. But he might be a good source of versatility, too, since his per-40-minute marks also included encouraging numbers in rebounds (6.3) and assists (3.8).

Statistics used courtesy of Sports-Reference.com and NBA.com.