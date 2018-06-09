Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Postgame Sound from Game 4 of 2018 NBA Finals

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Kevin Durant #35 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With a 108-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors successfully defended their title and won their third championship in four seasons.

Afterward, there was plenty to talk about on both sides.

   

Kevin Durant Celebrates in the Moment

Swaggy P: NBA Champ

Warriors Show the MVP Love

Now it's time for the Bay Area to get ready for another parade.

