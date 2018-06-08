2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Love, Jonathan Taylor Betting Favorites

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love is the early favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy with 5-1 preseason odds.

On Friday, David Purdum of ESPN.com reported Love is followed by Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (7-1), Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (10-1), Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (14-1), Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (14-1) and Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14-1) at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.