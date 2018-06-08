2018 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Love, Jonathan Taylor Betting Favorites

Stanford Cardinal running back Bryce Love is the early favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy with 5-1 preseason odds.

On Friday, David Purdum of ESPN.com reported Love is followed by Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (7-1), Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (10-1), Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (14-1), Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (14-1) and Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate (14-1) at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

                 

