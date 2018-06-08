Bulls Rumors: Chicago 'Less Than Impressed' with Kris Dunn's Summer Workouts

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' feelings toward Kris Dunn could lead them to search for a new starting point guard this offseason.

Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, members of the Bulls front office and coaching staff are "less than impressed" with what they have seen from Dunn during his offseason workouts.

Dunn was described as "shortcutting" his way through workouts so far, giving the Bulls thoughts about adding a new point guard in the draft.

Coming out of Providence two years ago, Dunn was one of the most sought-after draft prospects. He was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two-time Big East Player of the Year averaged just 3.8 points per game in 78 games in his rookie season.

The Bulls acquired Dunn from Minnesota last June as part of the package for Jimmy Butler. The 24-year-old showed improvement with more playing time, averaging 13.4 points and 6.0 assists, though injuries caused him to miss 30 games.

With the 2018 NBA draft taking place on June 21, the Bulls own the No. 7 overall pick. Slovenian star Luka Doncic, Oklahoma's Trae Young and Alabama's Collin Sexton are among the top point guards in this year's rookie class.