NBA Finals 2018: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 TV Schedule and Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Associated Press

Over the first three games of the 2018 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors have put into action what many believed before the start of the series.

Golden State is simply a better, more well-rounded team than the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it's found a way to win in tight situations and in blowout fashion.

The 3-0 lead opened up by Steve Kerr's team puts every ounce of pressure on LeBron James and the Eastern Conference champion to avoid the humiliation of a sweep.

While the Warriors aren't expected to take their foot off the pedal in Game 4, they come into Quicken Loans Arena Friday with enough of a buffer where they can afford to drop a game to the outmatched Cavaliers.

Game 4 Information

Date: Friday, June 8

TV: ABC

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Predictions

Cavaliers Pull It All Together And Win Game 4

Even with the lackluster supporting cast he has around him, James is not going to let the Warriors finish off an NBA Finals sweep in his home building.

On an individual level, James has been nothing short of fantastic in the NBA Finals, with his latest masterpiece being a Game 3 triple-double.

In order to give the Cavaliers a chance to win Game 4, James needs a scoring performance similar to the 51-point outing he had in Game 1.

In addition to making most of his shots, James must receive extra contributions from the players around him, whether it be Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Rodney Hood or Kyle Korver.

Hood emerged as a solid piece off the bench in Game 3, as he produced 15 points after receiving less than five minutes of playing time at Oracle Arena.

But even with Hood joining Love, Smith and James in double digits, it still left the Cavs eight points short of a victory.

With the way the Warriors are playing, the Cavs could have four 20-point scorers and still have the potential to lose.

Although there's always the possibility for the Warriors to outshoot the Cavaliers, Tyronn Lue's team will have the edge Friday night.

With Hood continuing his strong play from Game 3, and Smith knocking down a few timely three-point shots, the Cavaliers will force the series back to California.

Durant's Rampant Scoring Form Drops Off

If the Warriors complete the sweep and a Most Valuable Player needs to be named, Kevin Durant is the man for the honor.

After scoring 26 points in each of the first two games, Durant lit up the Cavaliers for 43 points in Game 3, while no one else on the Golden State roster produced more than 11 points.

The combination of the Cavs finally finding a solution to stopping Durant on a few possessions and the 29-year-old going cold in key stretches could put Golden State at a disadvantage.

Although Durant's struggles won't mean automatic defeat for the defending champion, it will struggle to create separation, as just two of its primary scorers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, split open the weaknesses in Cleveland's defensive structure.

Durant is still going to make a few shots over the course of 48 minutes, but he won't be as dynamic, which opens the door for the Cavaliers to sneak in a victory before the championship celebration at Oracle Arena takes place after Game 5.

Curry and Thompson will record the most Golden State points in Game 4, with Durant producing somewhere between 15 and 20, and while it's still a nice total, it won't be enough to end Cleveland's season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.