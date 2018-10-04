Report: Julian Edelman to Return vs. Colts After 4-Game Suspension, Knee Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly play in a regular-season game for the first time since the 2016 campaign.

According to Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Edelman will play in Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts following a four-game suspension. He also missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

Schefter and Field Yates reported in early June that Edelman was facing a four-game ban for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The nine-year veteran challenged the ruling as he had taken "hundreds of tests" through the years without producing a positive result, but the appeal was denied by the NFL.

The 32-year-old Edelman missed games against the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. Schefter and Yates noted he would forfeit $470,588.20 in salary.

Edelman was one of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets before his inury, with over 92 receptions and 900 receiving yards in three of the last four seasons he has played in. He also handles punt returns and has made occasional appearances on kickoffs.

Without Edelman last season, New England went on to make its eighth Super Bowl in the Brady era, losing 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edelman's absence was a big blow, but with Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola, Brady still had plenty of options to work with, helping the 40-year-old become the oldest player to ever be named NFL MVP. Now, the Patriots are without Cooks, Lewis and Amendola; Cordarrelle Patterson, Josh Gordon, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett make up the receiving corps.

Regardless of who else is on the roster, having the Edelman-Brady connection back cannot be overlooked. The two have built great chemistry, and in key situations, their mutual trust is invaluable.

The 2-2 Patriots will host the 1-3 Colts at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football looking to record their second consecutive win after mauling the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, 38-7.