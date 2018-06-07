Cavaliers Veteran Has 'No Doubt' They'd Be Up 3-0 on Warriors with Kyrie Irving

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

One Cleveland Cavaliers player believes the difference in this year's NBA Finals is the absence of Kyrie Irving.

Per The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, an unnamed Cavs veteran said he had "no doubt" they would be up 3-0 against the Golden State Warriors if Irving was still with the team.

Instead, the Cavaliers find themselves trailing Golden State 3-0 after Wednesday's 110-102 loss.

