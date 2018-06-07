Warriors vs. Cavaliers: Best Highlights, Comments from Game 3 of 2018 NBA Finals

Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James blinked first in a staring contest with Kevin Durant.

With his back against the wall in Cleveland, James put up a strong Game 3 and got some genuinely quality efforts from those around him—but it still wasn't enough to stop Kevin Durant from dropping 43 points and lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 110-102 road victory.

Durant capped off the 3-0 series advantage as it sticks in Cleveland for at least one more game by silencing Quicken Loans Arena with just seconds left:

For shame too, as James had the Cavaliers up by a handful of points at halftime and looking good. Not only was he well on the way to 33 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Kevin Love stepped up big with 20 points and 13 boards.

As a bonus, the Cavaliers didn't get any crippling mistakes from J.R. Smith and the coaching staff actually looped in Rodney Hood for a series-high 26 minutes, which saw him respond with 15 points and six boards of his own.

While Love's total wasn't his highest of the series, it was his most efficient while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range:

But it all merely pales in comparison to Durant's road effort. Making it all the more impressive was Stephen Curry looking lost for most of the night, only scoring 11 points (one more than

JaVale McGee, for perspective) and going 1-of-10 from deep.

Durant, clearly having Finals MVP in his sights, put the Warriors on his back:

After, even James couldn't help but offer praise.

"He's one of the best players that I've ever played against, that this league has ever seen," James said, according to NBA TV. "His ability to handle the ball, shoot the ball, make plays at his length, at his size, at his speed. So, there it is."

As for Durant himself, he turned it around by being a model teammate:

Like or dislike the Warriors, it's refreshing to see superstar players who like each other—and somewhat funny to see the juxtaposition right now compared to a team that lost Kyrie Irving in part because of internal strife.

Klay Thompson was right there with praise for Durant as well:

This team approach, off and on the court, is the biggest reason it seems like the Finals could be headed for a sweep.

Durant brings a different brand of basketball to the Warriors compared to when Curry was doing it by himself. He picked up the slack in Game 3 and reinforced the idea the Cavaliers have to be perfect to stand much of a chance.

James didn't shy away from agreeing on the point:

Whether it was a nearly perfect game from James in Game 1 (51 points in a 124-114 loss) or the nearly perfect team play of Game 3, it's clear Golden State's ability to mask a Curry dip in play with a Durant outburst is unbeatable.

And if a sweep is on the horizon, the Warriors have a chance to sweep James right out of Cleveland on his home court. James is heading to free agency this offseason and could choose to go elsewhere for various reasons, chief among them a dire cap situation created by coughing up big money for guys like Smith.

Of course, James with his back against the wall is still dangerous and the Cavaliers seem to be slowly figuring it out. As we've seen in the past, it takes one hiccup of a shooting night from the Warriors to make things interesting. So far the Warriors have covered for each other, but James will be right there ready to pounce if they don't.