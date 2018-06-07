Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Odds: Golden State Opens as 5.5-Point Favorites

June 7, 2018




Las Vegas thinks the Golden State Warriors are going to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

After Golden State won Wednesday’s Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena, 110-102, OddsShark noted the defending champions are 5.5-point favorites for Friday’s Game 4 in Cleveland:

It’s hard to argue against the notion of the Warriors being favorites even though the game will be on the Cavaliers’ floor considering Cleveland still couldn’t win Game 3 despite terrible shooting nights from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry was 3-of-16 from the field for 11 points, while Thompson was 4-of-11 for 10 points.

However, Golden State still prevailed because Kevin Durant went off for 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, overwhelming the Cavaliers with his scoring ability and drilling a dagger three in the closing moments to silence the Cleveland crowd.

LeBron James and the Cavaliers will need to win Game 4 to prolong their season and keep hope alive of becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a series. 

