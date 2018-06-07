LeBron James Compares Warriors to Patriots: They Don't Beat Themselves

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James needed a cross-sport comparison to encapsulate the Golden State Warriors' greatness after the defending champions went ahead 3-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals with a 110-102 victory in Wednesday's Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena:

The margin for error is incredibly thin against the Warriors, which was crystal clear Wednesday. The Cavaliers held Stephen Curry to 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting and Klay Thompson to 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, yet they still lost on their home floor despite holding a lead throughout much of the first half and at times in the second half.

Kevin Durant was too much for James and Co., as he tallied 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and drilled a dagger three-pointer from well beyond the arc in the closing stretch.

The Warriors' Game 3 victory was a testament to the sheer number of weapons they have at their disposal, which is exactly what NFL teams have to deal with when facing the New England Patriots.

New England has won two of the last four Super Bowls, although it lost the most recent one to the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Warriors win one of the next four contests against the Cavaliers, they will have bragging rights over the Patriots with three championships in the last four years.