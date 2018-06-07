LeBron James Says Kevin Durant Is One of Best Players NBA Has Ever Seen

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

LeBron James reached into his bag of compliments Wednesday night after Kevin Durant dropped 43 points and propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

"He's one of the best players that I've ever played against, that this league has ever seen," James told reporters. "His ability to handle the ball, shoot the ball, make plays at his length, at his size, at his speed. So, there it is."

Not only did Durant score a playoff career-high 43 points, but he sent the Cavs into a 3-0 series hole in signature fashion when he dropped one of his four threes of at least 30 feet to give the Warriors a six-point lead with 49.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Following Game 3, Durant is now averaging 31.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three in this year's Finals.

He'll try to bolster those totals en route to a second straight Finals MVP when Game 4 tips off Friday night.