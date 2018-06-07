LeBron James Says Kevin Durant Is One of Best Players NBA Has Ever Seen

LeBron James Says Kevin Durant Is One of Best Players NBA Has Ever SeenJune 7, 2018
LeBron James reached into his bag of compliments Wednesday night after Kevin Durant dropped 43 points and propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 110-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
"He's one of the best players that I've ever played against, that this league has ever seen," James told reporters. "His ability to handle the ball, shoot the ball, make plays at his length, at his size, at his speed. So, there it is."
NBA TV @NBATV
LeBron James' answer for what the difference has been in the last two #NBAFinals hasn't changed: KD https://t.co/QcMQtVYw9L
Not only did Durant score a playoff career-high 43 points, but he sent the Cavs into a 3-0 series hole in signature fashion when he dropped one of his four threes of at least 30 feet to give the Warriors a six-point lead with 49.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
KD made more 30-foot threes tonight (4) than any TEAM has made in a game the last 20 postseasons. #SCFacts https://t.co/FhKWgSeJsn
Following Game 3, Durant is now averaging 31.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three in this year's Finals.
He'll try to bolster those totals en route to a second straight Finals MVP when Game 4 tips off Friday night.
