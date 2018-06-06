Watch Kevin Durant Hit Dagger from Distance to Bury Cavaliers in Game 3

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Stephen Curry may not have been feeling it in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, but Kevin Durant sure was.

The reigning Finals MVP led his team to a 110-102 victory behind 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Most importantly, he hit the dagger that sealed the game.

And it was a deep dagger.

Golden State hit nine three-pointers on this night, with Durant making six of them—none bigger than the one that gave the Warriors a six-point lead with 49.8 seconds to play.

