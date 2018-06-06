Watch Kevin Durant Hit Dagger from Distance to Bury Cavaliers in Game 3

Watch Kevin Durant Hit Dagger from Distance to Bury Cavaliers in Game 3June 7, 2018
'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today
Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Stephen Curry may not have been feeling it in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, but Kevin Durant sure was.
The reigning Finals MVP led his team to a 110-102 victory behind 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Most importantly, he hit the dagger that sealed the game.
And it was a deep dagger.
Golden State hit nine three-pointers on this night, with Durant making six of them—none bigger than the one that gave the Warriors a six-point lead with 49.8 seconds to play.
Post-Game 3 Sound