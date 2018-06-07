Lakers News: Latest Buzz Surrounding 2018 NBA Draft Plans

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

This is a massive summer for the Los Angeles Lakers, and not only because of their ambitious aims in free agency and potential to pull off a blockbuster trade.

They hold the 25th pick in what appears to be a deep NBA draft. As last year's 27th selection Kyle Kuzma—an All-Rookie first-teamer—can attest, this pick should not be overlooked as another tool to improve this roster.

So, how will L.A. handle the choice? There's already some buzz about what the Lakers might—and might not—do on draft night, and we've compiled the latest newsworthy nuggets below.

Mitchell Robinson In Play?

Few draft prospects combine intrigue and mystery better than Robinson.

Last spring, the high-flying center earned a coveted roster spot on the McDonald's All-American team. Then, he twice decommitted from Western Kentucky, ultimately opting to spend the year focusing on draft preparation.

It's tough to tell how scouts feel about his decision, but a report from Adam Zagoria of SportsNet New York said the Lakers are interested:



It would make sense for L.A. to give Robinson a long look, as this roster's interior group is in flux. Both Brook Lopez and Julius Randle (restricted) are heading to free agency, and if the Lakers' big-game hunting goes as planned, there might not be enough money to keep one or both.

Not to mention there's a chance Robinson is the highest-rated player on L.A.'s board when the 25th pick comes around. Even without the benefit of any film from the last year, he's still an interesting wild card with tremendous upside.

"Robinson could be a lottery talent waiting in the late first round after skipping both college and the NBA combine," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "Physically and athletically, he's an A-plus."

Anfernee Simons Intrigues

The Lakers got a closer look at another American prospect with no college experience, as Simons, an IMG Academy product, worked out for the team Tuesday.

The 18-year-old—he'll be 19 on Friday—skipped what would have been his freshman collegiate campaign to attend the Bradenton, Florida, based prep school. He told reporters at the workout he didn't feel like he missed out anything by pursuing this path.

"IMG is kind of like a college year. I was still able to get stronger in the weight room and stuff, so I feel like that helped me a lot as well," Simons said, per Silver Screen & Roll's Christian Rivas.

As Simons' age would indicate, his body still needs to mature. He was one of the lightest players at this year's combine, weighing in at 183 pounds with 7.7 percent body fat.

That said, Lakers execs Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka told him they were impressed with the state of his skills.

"They said, 'You played really well,'" Simons said, per Rivas, "and they were impressed by me coming in, being so young and playing like I'm older than everybody else."

Simons will require some patience from whichever team selects him, but his ceiling includes three-level scoring, deep shooting range and explosive athleticism. For now, though, that hasn't been enough to get him into the first rounds of the mock drafts by Wasserman (34th) and ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony (38th).

Zero Interest in LiAngelo?

So much for the Ball family completely taking over this franchise, apparently.

While LiAngelo, younger brother of Lakers point guard Lonzo, had a workout with the Lakers, it sounds like that might be where his involvement with the organization stops.

"A person with knowledge of the situation told USA Today Sports team officials have no interest in drafting or signing the 19-year-old—for the NBA team or even the G-League team, the South Bay Lakers," Sam Amick reported.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported hearing the same sentiment:

Adding insult to...well...insult, ESPN's Jeff Goodman said he's heard the same concerns from executives around the league:

LiAngelo last suited up for BC Prienu Vytautas of the Lithuanian Basketball League, where he tallied just 12.6 points in 21.7 minutes per night over 14 contests. He was not mentioned on the 80-player big board of SI.com's Jeremy Woo.