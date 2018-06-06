Kevin Durant, Warriors Beat Cavaliers in Game 3; LeBron James Triple-Doubles

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kevin Durant willed the Golden State Warriors to a 110-102 Game 3 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night to push the defending champions within one win of a repeat.

Durant, who played hero in Game 3 a year ago, made his bid for a second straight Finals MVP with a playoff-career-high 43 points (15-of-23 shooting), including a pull-up dagger from virtually the same spot on the left wing that he sank the Cavs from a year ago. Those efforts were especially welcome since Stephen Curry was in a funk all evening and logged 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-10 from three.

LeBron James (33 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) registered his 10th career Finals triple-double, and although he received welcome support from Kevin Love (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Rodney Hood (15 points), Durant was on another plane and sent the Cavs spiraling toward the inevitable.

What's Next?

The Warriors will set their sights on back-to-back titles when Game 4 tips off Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. If the Cavaliers keep their season alive, Game 5 will take place Monday night at Oracle Arena.