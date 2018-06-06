4-Star QB Grant Gunnell Commits to Arizona over OSU, LSU and More

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats got a solid boost to their 2019 recruiting class when quarterback Grant Gunnell committed to play for Kevin Sumlin at the next level.

The St. Pius X (Houston, Texas) High School star announced his decision via Twitter:

247Sports rates Gunnell as a 4-star player and a top-100 recruit.

