4-Star QB Grant Gunnell Commits to Arizona over OSU, LSU and More

4-Star QB Grant Gunnell Commits to Arizona over OSU, LSU and MoreJune 6, 2018
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
The Arizona Wildcats got a solid boost to their 2019 recruiting class when quarterback Grant Gunnell committed to play for Kevin Sumlin at the next level.
The St. Pius X (Houston, Texas) High School star announced his decision via Twitter:
Grant Gunnell @grantgunnell7
Thanks to God, Family, Friends, Coaches and Teamates. COMMITTED. #EraZona19 #BearDown https://t.co/R7rOmIpUV6
247Sports rates Gunnell as a 4-star player and a top-100 recruit.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
4-Star QB Grant Gunnell Commits to Arizona