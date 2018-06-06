4-Star QB Grant Gunnell Commits to Arizona over OSU, LSU and More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Grant Gunnell is recognized by Roger Clemens and Glen Davis during the Houston Sports Awards on February 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Houston Sports Awards)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats got a solid boost to their 2019 recruiting class when quarterback Grant Gunnell committed to play for Kevin Sumlin at the next level.

The St. Pius X (Houston, Texas) High School star announced his decision via Twitter:

247Sports rates Gunnell as a 4-star player and a top-100 recruit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

