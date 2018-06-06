Report: 76ers Believe Bryan Colangelo Had No Knowledge of Burner Twitter Account

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have launched an investigation into president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo last week following a bombshell report by The Ringer's Ben Detrick, and they may be close to figuring out all of the facts.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the team believes Colangelo had no knowledge of the multiple burner accounts allegedly connected to him. In Detrick's report, the Philadelphia executive owned up to controlling one of the burner accounts.

Colangelo is on the record, via Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, saying he was not behind the burners: "Someone's out to get me. ... This is clearly not me."

A 76ers fan account uncovered a possible connection between the accounts and Colangelo, as the recovery phone number has the same final two digits as Barbara Bottini's number. Per Wojnarowski, the Sixers are attempting to figure out if Bottini, Colangelo's wife, is indeed the owner of the burners and if Colangelo had any knowledge.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sixers brass met Tuesday night to discuss the findings of the investigation and determine if Colangelo would be a part of the organization's future.

Colangelo's job has come into question as a result of the burners posting sensitive information. There were posts leaking (in some cases, medical) info about current and former Philadelphia players, like Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel. The burners defended Colangelo while attacking former Sixers president Sam Hinkie and Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri. Colangelo was a member of Toronto's front office prior to Philadelphia.

Philly.com's Keith Pompey reported Colangelo—despite currently being under investigation—was in attendance for Philadelphia's predraft workout on Wednesday, with former Duke star Grayson Allen among those participating.

Wojnarowski noted a decision on Colangelo's future could come as early as Wednesday.